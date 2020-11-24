Game day 3 led to Gżira Athleta’s first win of the season to form a poker of teams all with one win while Starlites Naxxar GiG consolidated their unbeaten top position in the standings with BUPA Luxol firmly at their heels as the Violets registered their second consecutive win.

An early second quarter 11-0 run swayed the game in Starlites’ favour as the Naxxar side opened a double-digit lead, piling pressure on Mellieħa who tried hard to recover this deficit but could never achieve their goal with Starlites then making sure of the victory when they extended their lead in the last quarter.

Mellieħa paraded their new import player, Julius Brooks, a 30-year-old American from Greensboro who played in Finland last season.

It was Brooks who notched the northerners’ first hoop in the game as they battled the first ten minutes at par with their opponents with Vukasin Jandric and Peter Shoults pouring the points with the same Brooks.

