Ahead of the BOV Men’s Division One season’s continuation, Gzira Athleta have signed former Queen’s University centre Henry van Herk, his agency Starting Five has confirmed.

The 6’9 Canadian big man who has also played as a forward throughout his career so far, joins Athleta after a short stint in Germany with Iserlohn Kangaroos in the German Pro B League where he averaged 10 points and seven rebounds per game, while shooting 30% from three and 86% from the line.

Before that, Van averaged 7.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in 11 outings throughout his final season playing College ball, helping Queen’s University earn their first trip to the U SPORTS Men’s Final 8 Basketball Championship in program history.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...