Gzira Athleta made a double swoop on Sunday as they brought in US forwards Dylan Causwell and Dedrian Parmer Jr.

Both signings will be getting their first European stint after finishing their college careers and will be looking to form a ‘dynamic duo’ on Peter Farrugia’s team ahead of the coming season starting at the end of the month.

