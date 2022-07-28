Gżira United will be in search of another European fairytale when they face Radnicki Nis in the UEFA Conference League second leg tie on Thursday evening at the Cair Stadium (kick-off: 7pm).

Last week, the Maroons were so close to clinching a crucial victory over the highly-quoted Serbian side as two quick-fire goals from Maxuell Maia put them 2-1 ahead.

However, a goal from Maka Gakou deep in stoppage time handed Radnicki a crucial equaliser that keeps the tie firmly in the balance although the Serbians will start today’s match with a slight edge as they will be playing in front of their own fans.

But Gżira United have shown in recent years that they are capable of producing stunning comebacks in Europe as their win at Croatian giants Hajduk Split clearly shows.

On Thursday night, another big performance is needed and coach Darren Abdilla said that his team’s encouraging showing in last week’s first leg fills the Gżira clan with belief that they are capable of progressing to the next round.

