A café along the Gżira seaside has welcomed a new type of client: the ducks of Manoel Island, who have now made the snack bar their sanctuary.

The ducks started sheltering at the café after a quirky ‘duck village’ at the entrance to Manoel Island was dismantled in September, following complaints of filthy and unsanitary conditions.

“They don’t bother me at all," said Bus Stop Lounge terrace manager Waylon Falzon.

"Of course we have some customers that complain, but there are others who are very happy to see a duck resting next to them as they have their coffee,” he told Times of Malta.

Falzon has counted as many as 50 ducks sheltering at the café during bouts of wet weather.

The duck village was home to ducks, hens, cats, rabbits, and other animals and existed for more than 25 years. But a decision to remove it was taken after animal activists raised the alarm about animals being kept in a state of neglect.

The duck village has been completely dismantled and removed Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Although the voluntary group Sunshine Animal Sanctuary Malta have rescued a number of animals from the village, the ducks have been left to fend for themselves.

“After the village was destroyed, the ducks didn’t have anywhere to rest, so many times, they take shelter here,” Falzon said.

The situation was also flagged on a local Facebook page earlier last week, with a photo showing over 30 ducks taking over the outdoor cafe space.

Many commented that it was a pity how the ducks no longer have a place to call home. Others argued that the animals don't need a shelter.

Falzon said he does not feed the ducks, though he has seen other people do so.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Bus Stop Lounge is no stranger to animals, he said, explaining that the café is pet-friendly and that many customers bring their dogs with them.

“While I have had to clean up the mess they leave behind, overall, I really cannot complain, as they are not a nuisance.”

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli