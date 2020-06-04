Gżira United are on the verge of completing their first major signing of the summer transfer window with the capture of defender Steve Borg.

Sources have told the Times of Malta that the Maroons are currently engaged in talks with Valletta for the Malta international and an agreement between the two parties looks imminent.

It is understood that that both clubs have almost reached a deal on the fee that the Maroons need to pay to secure the services of the former Mosta defender.

Once the two parties seal a deal, Borg is expected to put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

If the signing of Borg materialises, it would be a major statement of intent from Gżira United who are looking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign which has seen them fail to qualify for European football.

The Maroons are also looking to appoint a new first-team coach and they are being linked with their former first-team coach Darren Abdilla.

Abdilla left the Maroons in 2019 but is one of the leading favourites to fill the void left by Paul Zammit who decided to part ways with Gżira United last week.