Gżira United coach Darren Abdilla described his team’s performance against Radnicki as one of the best he has ever seen in a UEFA club competition as the Maroons stunned Serbian giants Radnicki in Nis to reach the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.
After a 2-2 draw in the first leg last week at the Centenary Stadium, few had given the Maroons a chance against Serbian SuperLiga side Radnicki Nis.
But the Gżira United players defied the odds with a heroic display which saw them fight back from a goal down three times before prevailing in a tense penalty shoot-out.
“This was by far one of the best matches I have seen from a Maltese team in a UEFA club competition,” Abdilla said.
“The players were absolutely incredible. The courage and the mental strength they showed throughout the match was outstanding. Every time we found ourselves a goal down, the players refused to lie down, and fought back to get back on level terms.
