Gżira United coach Darren Abdilla said that he was pleased that his team were drawn to face the Andorran side Atletic Club D’Escaldes in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, although he admitted they were heading into a bit of an unknown.

The Maroons will return to Andorra just one year after they eliminated Sant Julia in last season’s Conference League following a tense penalty shoot-out at the Centenary Stadium.

For Atletic Club D’Escaldes, who won the domestic cup last term, this will be their first-ever appearance in European football.

“It’s good for us to face a team from Andorra,” Abdilla said.

“However, having said that from the experience we had last year, we are somewhat heading into the unknown as today clubs from Andorra have very few players from the country with the majority of the squad coming from Spain and France.

