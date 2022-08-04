Gżira United have written a new chapter in their club’s history after marking their third qualifying round debut with an impressive draw against Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger AC.

On paper, qualification might have looked a bit far-fetched for the Maroons but given their heroics against Radnicki and this encouraging result in Austria, Gżira are now well-placed to extend their historic run in Europe.

Wolfsberger, who have already started their Bundesliga campaign in Austria, are striving to make it into the group stages of this competition as they continue to establish themselves in their home nation.

The Austrians have already played twice in the group phase of the UEFA Europa League – in 2019/2020 and 2020/2021- while Gżira were making just their first appearance at this stage of any European competition.

However, Gżira were not fazed by their opponents and actually it seemed that they were relishing the opportunity to take on such an important team.

Gżira coach Darren Abdilla welcomed back forward Maxuell from the start whose runs into space and physical duels were crucial in helping the Maroons to hold on to the ball as much as possible.

