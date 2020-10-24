Gżira United coach Darren Abdilla has warned his players against any form of complacency as the Maroons look to prolong their positive start to the Premier League campaign when they take on newly-promoted Żejtun Corinthians at the Centenary Stadium on Saturday (kick-off: 7.15pm).

It has been a very busy period for the 16 teams playing in the top-flight since play returned following the international break with three matchdays held in just over a week.

