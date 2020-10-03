It may have come in the dying stages of the match but Gżira United could breathe more easily on Wednesday night as the Maroons finally broke their duck in the BOV Premier League.

Two late goals from Martin Davis handed them a dramatic 3-1 win over Valletta for their first success this season.

The Maroons came into the match against the previously unbeaten Valletta under some pressure after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Floriana and were then held to a 1-1 draw against unfancied Tarxien Rainbows.

For much of the Wednesday’s match, it looked as though Gżira United were set to wait longer for their first league victory as the match was locked at 1-1 heading into injury time.

But then a rare defensive mistake from Valletta defender Jonathan Caruana paved the way for the Maroons to surge ahead through Martin Davis and the Jamaican striker then struck again just before the final whistle to seal the points for his team.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta