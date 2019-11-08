Two of the most prolific teams in this season’s BOV Premier League will go head to head this weekend when second-placed Gżira United face third-placed Sirens at the National Stadium on Sunday (kick-off: 2pm).

The Maroons have clicked into top form in the last month after a stuttering start to the season.

In fact, Giovanni Tedesco’s men have shown their force when amassing an impressive five-match winning streak, which included comprehensive victories over FA Trophy winners Balzan, champions Valletta and Birkirkara.

But the most impressive statistic of that run was the fact that they achieved that by scoring 19 goals and conceding just three.

On the other hand, Sirens, in their first-ever Premier League campaign, have been the real revelation of the 2019-20 campaign.

Since the opening league day of the season, the St Paul’s Bay side have shown no fear in adopting an attacking-minded philosophy under coach Steve D’Amato and has seen them bag impressive wins over Mosta, Hibernians and Balzan while also holding champions Valletta to a goalless draw last week.

Sirens’ persistence to keep faith with their 4-2-4 tactical module has rewarded them with a 16-goal haul in the opening nine matches.

Tedesco, the Gżira mentor, has been impressed with Sirens’ development this season under coach D’Amato and said that it would be suicidal for his players if they are to underestimate the threat posed by their impending opponents.

“For me Sirens are without doubt the real surprise of the season,” Tedesco told the Times of Malta.

“They are guided by a very intelligent coach in Steve D’Amato who I really respect. During my time at Floriana we used to train at the Tedesco Stadium where he was working with Ħamrun and we used to meet up many times.

“Tactically he is very intelligent and well-prepared and I had never any doubt that he would do so well. Besides, they worked very well in the summer and they brought in seven or eight excellent overseas players who made all the difference.

“I’m expecting a very challenging afternoon.”

Turning his sights on his charges, Tedesco said that he was pleased with his team’s progress so far but said that they have not attained nothing so far.

Their main objective was to keep their winning run going as much as possible to try and keep up the pressure on leaders Floriana.

“We don’t have much time to think about what we have attained so far as we have not won anything yet,” the former Ħamrun Spartans coach said.

“At the moment, we are second in the standings, four points off leaders Floriana who have not put a foot wrong so far, therefore we need to keep up the pressure.

“The only way to do that is to maintain our consistency as the championship is long and anything can happen.

“Our mantra has to be to step up our work ethic and train as hard as we can and hopefully our efforts will be rewarded.”

Tedesco cannot field his strongest formation on Sunday as he is without Zachary Scerri who must serve a one-match ban.

But on a more positive note he will have his prolific striker Jefferson, the Premier League leading scorer along with Floriana’s Kristian Keqi with eight goals, back after missing the team’s 5-0 demolition of Tarxien Rainbows last week.

Sirens, on their part, are looking forward to test their wits against another Premier League top team after their bright showing against Valletta last week.

Coach D’Amato said that facing a top side like Gżira United puts no extra pressure on his players who start as underdogs. But still he is hopeful they can pick up valuable points against the Maroons.

“This match comes at the end of a run of fixtures which saw us face some of the best teams in the division,” D’Amato said.

“As it was the case in the last few weeks, we are heading for this match with little pressure as nobody is expecting anything from us. Still we are motivated to pick up valuable points and try and maintain our positive start to the season.

“Facing a team of the quality of Gżira United is always a great challenge for us, given their pedigree. But that does not mean that we will change the way we play. Since the start of the season we have made it a point to play attacking football and the players have surely enjoyed themselves.

“Obviously to play top teams with a 4-2-4 module is very risky but the players have been exceptional and managed to secure some impressive performances against the likes of Hibernians, Balzan and Valletta.”

Sirens’ impressive start to the season is quite remarkable as having a look at Premier League statistics in the last 12 seasons one finds that the St Paul’s Bay side have had the best start to a season for a promoted team when amassing 17 points after nine matches.

Diligent work

D’Amato said that Sirens’ positive start to the season owes much to the diligent work put in by the club committee this summer.

“Our success so far owes much to the excellent planning done by our team manager and the club committee in the summer,” D’Amato said.

“The club have brought in some very dedicated players who have created a great atmosphere at the club. The players are all willing to follow my playing philosophy and their is great unity among all the members of the squad.

“These are still early days in a long championship and things could change so it’s important to keep taking it one step at a time. Although we are at the moment in the top part of the table our goal remains that to avoid the drop.

“There is great potential at this club and hopefully we can stretch this fairytale start for as long as possible.”

D’Amato will again be without Brazilian midfielder Gaston Cesani, who is injured, while goalkeeper Miguel Montfort must under go a late fitness test.

Match Day 10 kicks off this evening with a three-match programme.

Champions Valletta will be looking to bridge the gap with the Premier League pacesetters when they face Senglea at the Hibs Stadium.

Sliema Wanderers and Ħamrun Spartans, two teams who are facing accusations for late salary payments to their players, go head to head at the Centenary Stadium.

Before this match, Balzan will look to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats when they face Mosta.

Gudja United, buoyed by their stunning win over Birkirkara, face bottom-placed Tarxien Rainbows at the Centenary Stadium tomorrow. The Stripes take on Sta Lucia in the second match of the day.

Leaders Floriana will be in action on Sunday when they face Hibernians at the National Stadium.

PROGRAMME

PLAYING FRIDAY

Centenary Stadium: 6pm Balzan vs Mosta; 8.15pm Sliema Wanderers vs Ħamrun Spartans.

Hibs Stadium: 7pm Valletta vs Senglea Athletic.

SATURDAY

Centenary Stadium: 2pm Gudja United vs Tarxien Rainbows; 4.15pm Sta Lucia vs Birkirkara.

SUNDAY

National Stadium: 2pm Gżira United vs Sirens; 4pm Floriana vs Hibernians.