GLENTORAN 1

Burns 90

GŻIRA UNITED 1

Macula 68

(aet; Gżira win 14-13 on penalties)

GLENTORAN

A.McCarey; L. McCullough, A. Wilson, R. Marshall, J. Singleton, R. Burns, F. Sule, N. McGinn (69 J. Donnelly), D. O’Conchubhair (97 L. Boyd), R. Donnelly (111 J. Jenkins), C. Uzokwe (79 R. Walsh).

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Cassar; Z. Scerri, J. Mendoza, T. Espindola, M. Dias, C. Chaba, L. Macula (89 R. Essaka), F. Romero, W. Teixeira, B. Borg, Ewertton.

Referee Sigurd Kringstad (Norway FA).

Yellow cards Cassar, R. Donnelly, J. Donnelly, Mendoza, Romero, Wilson.

Missed penalty Burns (Glentoran) 17.

Gżira United secured a famous qualification in Belfast, beating Glentoran after a thrilling 28-penalty shootout to advance to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference.

The Maroons will now face Dudelange of Luxembourg in the second round of this competition.

Lucas Macula had given Gżira the lead but it was not enough to propel them into the next stage in regular time as Glentoran equalised at the death to force extra-time and penalties to determine the winner of this tie.

