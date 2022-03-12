GŻIRA UNITED 2

Kolega 68; Muscat 81

SIRENS 1

Vieira 43

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov-6; G. Bohrer-7, M. Cosic-6.5, L. Tabone-5, N. Muscat-7.5, Z. Scerri-7, T. Kolega-6.5, C. Gauci-6, J. Attard-6.5, Maxuell-6, Jefferson-6.5.

SIRENS

J. Debono-7; H. Motta-6.5, B. Gavrila-5 (85 M. Lomis), A. Borg, J. Walker-6 (85 D. Albanese), C. Zammit Lonardelli-6, A. Cini-6.5, C. Riascos-6, D. Jackson-6.5 (89 A. Effiong), V. Vieira-6, R. Cardoso-6.

Referee Philip Farrugia.

Yellow cards Riascos, Gauci, Scerri, Jackson, Attard, Vieira, Jefferson.

Red card Adrian Borg (Sirens) 80.

BOV Player of the Match Jonathan Debono (Sirens).

Gżira United came from behind to beat Sirens by the odd goal in three which condemned the St Paul’s Bay side into the Relegation Pool, following Gudja’s victory over Mosta.

It was a well deserved victory for the Maroons who dominated proceedings throughout the 90 minutes, despite Sirens who broke the deadlock through Vitor Vieira’s eighth goal of the season.

However, the Maroons made their pressure count with goals from Toni Kolega and Nikolai Muscat as they continue their quest for a European berth.

Gżira started on the front foot and registered their first chance inside the first eight minutes through a Nikolai Muscat’s free-kick from the edge of the area which sailed over the bar.

