Gżira United have completed the signing of young wingback Dexter Xuereb.

The Times of Malta had already reported last month that the Maroons were keen on signing the former Malta U-21 international and talks with Mosta have been ongoing for the last few weeks.

A breakthrough was finally reached on Thursday with Xuereb putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Xuereb has been a mainstay for Mosta in the last few years and has managed to secure a regular place in the Blues’ starting formation in recent seasons.

This season, Xuereb collected 14 appearances for Mosta, netting three goals.

It’s no surprise that his performance had attracted the interest of several top clubs with Floriana and Valletta reportedly also keen on his signature.

But Xuereb always had his heart set on joining Gżira United to work with Italian coach Giovanni Tedesco.

Xuereb is Gżira’s third signing this week after they have completed deals for goalkeeper Toni Curmi, who penned a two-year deal, and Marco Criaco who arrived from Ħamrun Spartans.

Xuereb cannot make his debut for Gżira this weekend as he must serve a one-match ban but he is now expected to make his first appearance for his new club when they face neighbours Sliema on February One