Gzira United made it into the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Wednesday.

As expected, the Maroons looked to exploit their first-leg advantage and keep Dudelange hoping to close the aggregate margin at home.

In fact, the Luxembourg side were the ones on the ball for most of the first half with Gzira holding back, looking for the possibility of a counterattack.

Dudelange threatened first on the third minute when a through was placed into the Maroons’ area but Jean Ouassiero’s effort with the outside of the foot went wide as his teammates asked for a penalty.

Three minutes later, they tried again but Filip Bojic’s long-distance shot was well off target. Samir Hadji forced David Cassar’s first save, seconds later in another Dudelange attack as it seemed to be turning into a game dominated by them.

