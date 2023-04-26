An appeals court on Wednesday confirmed a decision by the Administrative Review Tribunal that annulled a decision by the Lands Authority to take back part of a public garden that had been leased to Gżira local council.

The authority had wanted to use the site for the relocation of a petrol station.

Gżira council, which has administered the Yacht Marina Garden for 22 years, had challenged the Lands Authority decision.

Mayor Conrad Borg Manche' welcomed the court's decision on Wednesday saying this was a victory for the people. He thanked all involved including the media and those who had signed a petition to preserve the garden.

In challenging the decision, the council had argued before the tribunal that the garden in question was the only green lung in an increasingly commercialised locality, where development continued unchecked.

The council, assisted by lawyer Claire Bonello, based its appeal on three grounds.

In the first place, it argued, the Authority had never sent for the council representatives to hear what they had to say about the decision to claim back a substantial part of the garden that was administered for the benefit of the local community. By so doing the Authority had violated the principle of audi alteram partem, a basic tenet of natural justice.

Secondly, the Authority failed to give reasons for its decision and did not even provide a copy of the decision taken by the board of governors.

Thirdly, the Authority had failed to administer the public property in the best manner possible, basing its action on “irrelevant and inappropriate considerations.”

The Authority had argued that the council had long known about the issue concerning the relocation of the petrol station. A minute recorded at a council meeting on June 3, 2021 was evidence of that.

