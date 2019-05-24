The Gżira local council stepped in on Monday to clear a road closed by construction works without a permit after a resident's viral post about the regular breach of the law – and the rigmarole of finding an authority that could take action.



Gżira resident Thomas Camilleri said, in a post that drew wide attention on Facebook group The Salott, that Triq ir-Rebħa was regularly being closed because of construction at the former Adelphi Hotel site being undertaken by Grands Property Services.



Mr Camilleri said that upon finding the street blocked by a large truck on Monday he challenged workers over their permit – only to be shunted round from one entity to another.



“I stopped my car behind the truck, asked to see their permit and they said that Grands take care of everything. I pointed out that they are legally obliged to display their permit on the vehicle in question,” Mr Camilleri said.



“I also called Grands but was told by their employee to call later as nobody who could help me was there.”



Mr Camilleri said he then called the local council, who confirmed that the company did not have a permit for the truck or to close the street, but said there was nothing they could do.

Turning next to the Sliema police, he was told they were too busy but would send an officer down later in the day.

He also contacted the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA), which said it would send someone to investigate but that most of the issues raised were outside its remit.



“It seems like there are a lot of different authorities and very few teeth,” Mr Camilleri told Times of Malta.



Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manché said he had spoken to the developer immediately upon becoming aware of the issue and asked him to stop the works.



The mayor confirmed that the works did not have the necessary permits, particularly as no works had been authorised this week due to preparations for the upcoming festa.



When contacted, Grands Property Services director Marvin Spiteri insisted the company had a permit to issue no-parking notices on the street (which was confirmed by the mayor).



He said the issue had been caused by a clamped car on the street corner, which had forced the truck to block the road, and that the situation had lasted no more than 10 minutes.



Turning the tables back on the authorities, he added: “What about all the people who park their cars there after we have paid for our permits? We call the police and council and they say they can’t do anything about it.”