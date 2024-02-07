A costly mistake from Hibernians goalkeeper Hugo Sacco handed Gżira United a berth in the Quarter-Finals of the FA Trophy with a narrow win at the National Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Malta Under-21 goalkeeper spilled Zach Scerri’s strike early in the game and former Hibs winger Thaylor converted from short range.

Substitute Kyle Spence grazed the Hibs bar at the death. The Maroons improved as the match wore on and Hibs took on a ragged appearance as they searched for an equaliser.

