GŻIRA UNITED 1

Muscat 90

GUDJA UNITED 1

Plut 29

(Gżira United win 4-3 on pens)

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov; G. Bohrer, L. Tabone, S. Pisani (68 B. Borg), Z. Scerri (63 N. Muscat), M. Dias (106 A. Borg), L. Riascos (63 Ewerton), T. Kolega, M. Cosic, Maxuell, Jefferson.

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit; J. Bolanos, A. Prates, T. Nagamatsu (87 F. Zuniga), V. Plut (99 I. Divaio), J. Arthur, K. Micallef, H. Vella, K. Micallef, H. Vella, N. Tabone (78 N. Micallef), M. Muchardi, N. Navarrete (90 S. Attard).

Referee Slobodan Petrovic.

Yellow cards Scerri, Prates, Riascos, Zammit, Maxuell, K. Micallef, N. Micallef, Arthur.

Penalty sequence Vella (GU) missed 0-0; Maxuell (GŻ) missed 0-0; Divaio (GU) scored 1-0; Cosic (GŻ) scored 1-1; Prates (GU) scored 2-1; Bohrer (GŻ) scored 2-2; Muchardi (GU) scored 3-2; Jefferson (GŻ) scored 3-3; Arthur (GU) missed 3-3; Muscat (GŻ) scored 4-3.

Gżira United captain Nikolai Muscat lived up to his role as he was the hero for the Maroons on two occasions as they advanced to the semi-finals of the FA Trophy.

