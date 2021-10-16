Ħamrun Spartans and Gżira United have little margin for error as they look to bridge the gap with the Premier League front-runners when they face off at the National Stadium this afternoon (kick-off: 17.00).

Champions Ħamrun Spartans and Gżira United were off to a poor start in this season’s Premier League campaign and are currently lagging leaders Hibernians by seven points after the opening six matches.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta