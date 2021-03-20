The Gżira United committee has issued a statement to deplore the comments made by Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manche in a similar statement issued on Saturday where he made it clear that he had no intention of damaging the Premier League club.

In a statement the club hit out at the Gżira Mayor for the personal attack aime at club secretary Dr Ian Micallef.

“It is good for the mayor to know that Dr Ian Micallef has helped incessantly to ensure that this club is one of the few in Malta that has a professional administration, efficient and organised, to an extent that when he was offered the chance to join other clubs with the incentive of a salary, he remained loyal to Gżira United FC on voluntary basis,” the club said.

