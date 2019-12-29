Maroons nursery players recently had the time of their life playing football with established senior squad members of Gżira FC, currently joint second with Valletta in the BOV premier league.

This event formed part of the Maroons Christmas Fest organised by Gżira United FC in collaboration with Midi Plc. Throughout the morning, the kids had the opportunity to participate in a penalty shoot-out and small sided games with their local football idols.

During the event, held on December 15 at the Gżira School Ground, club president Sharlon Pace announced that Gżira FC Nursery had secured a sponsorship from Midi Plc.

Martin Davis (left) and Zachery Scerri

Mr Pace thanked Midi for their continuous support to Gżira FC both at senior squad and nursery level. He said that a club like Gżira which is playing top level football is grateful and depended on such sponsorships.

Mark Portelli, CEO of Midi Plc, said that Midi Plc is proud to be associated with a club, which has grown in stature and is today a force to be reckoned with in the premier league.

Mr Portelli added that the sponsorship to Gżira FC nursery forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility programme, which is aimed at enhancing its relationship with the neighbouring community.

At the end of the event, Mr Portelli presented tracksuit vouchers to all nursery players and Gżira FC playing jersey vouchers to other children participating in the event.