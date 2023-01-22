MARSAXLOKK 0

GŻIRA UNITED 3

Jefferson 46; Maxuell 50

Bohrer 69

MARSAXLOKK

M. Drobnjak-5; A. Attard-5 (78 P. Sammut), K. Keqi-5, P. Xuereb-6, S. Ferraris-6 (82 Wellington), J. Aguilar-6, O. Carniello-6, L. Aguirre-6, R. Scicluna-6, D. Vukovic-6 (56 E. Vella), T. Fonseca-6.

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov-6.5; G. Bohrer-6.5, L. Tabone-6, S. Pisani-6.5, Z. Scerri-7 (73 N. Muscat), M. Dias-6.5 (83 M. Dias), L. Riascos-6 (73 J. Mendoza), T. Kolega-6.5, M. Cosic-6, Maxuell-7 (90 I. Ellul), Jefferson-7 (73 Macula).

Referee Malcolm Spiteri.

Yellow cards Ferraris, Riascos, Cosic.

BOV Player of the Match Maxuell (Gżira United).

A second-half blitz by Gżira United earned them three valuable points after beating Marsaxlokk 3-0 at the Centenary Stadium.

It was Marsaxlokk who actually saw more of the ball during the opening 45 minutes, threatening mostly from set-pieces.

Nonetheless, the Maroons came out better out of the blocks after the interval and two goals in the opening five minutes set the tone for the remainder of the game.

Jefferson scored his 11th goal of the season to join Jurgen Degabriele at the top of league’s scoring charts while Maxuell lifted himself into second, with 10 goals.

For Gżira, this was their ninth victory as they return second on 32 points.

Read full match report on www.sportsdesk.com.mt