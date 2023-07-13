GŻIRA UNITED 2

Wilkson 29; B. Borg 40

GLENTORAN 2

Uzokwe 9

O’Conchubhair 49

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Cassar; A. Borg, C. Chaba, F. Romero, M. Dias, B. Borg, L. Macula, Ewertton, J. Mendoza, T. Espindola, Wilkson (73 R. Essaka).

GLENTORAN

A. McCarey, R. Marshall, A. Wilson, L. McCullough, J. Singleton, D. O’Conchubhair, R. Burns, A. Wightman, S. McCartan (90 L. Boyd), N. McGinn, C. Uzokwe (68 J, Donnelly).

Referee: Stefan Ebner (Austria).

Yellow cards: T. Espindola, Dias, Macula, Donelly.

Penalty missed: C. Uzokwe (Glentoran) 2.

Gżira and Glentoran will head to Northern Ireland locked in a stalemate after the two teams produced a four-goal draw at the Centenary Stadium.

For most of the game, the Maroons were the better side but could not make their pressure count.

Despite the squad revamp they are going through this summer window, Darren Abdilla’s side still managed to stage a solid shift against the Northern Irish side.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com