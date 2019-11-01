TARXIEN RAINBOWS 0

GŻIRA UNITED 5

Davis 16; Cohen 32; Samb 49, 65 pen.; Kone 60

Another win and another rout for Gżira United as the Maroons have blitzed their way through their fifth consecutive victory.

This latest game against Tarxien Rainbows was over as a contest by half-time. Tarxien's admirable if not surprising decision to maintain an emphasis on attacking despite being 2-0 down after the first 45 minutes, gave Gżira an opporunity to provide more evidence on their growing momentum.

Gżira certainly started the brighter, Hamed Kone going close to an opener after just eight minutes when he curled a precise free-kick which was blocked by Rudy Briffa.

And a fine passing move produced their first goal, eight minutes later, Kone and Andrew Cohen combining well to find Martin Davis, who clipped a delightful ball into the top corner.

Zachary Scerri could have doubled the advantage straight away but his rising shot hit the woodwork.

Tarxien made little in the way of chances with Aleksa Andrejic getting the best opportunity past the half hour mark when he hit the post.

The Maroons transferred the ball quickly upfront for Cohen who ran at the outnumbered Tarxien defence before he slammed a low shot into the near corner.

Shortly after the restart, Giovanni Tedesco's side added a third when Aurthur Oyama's cross from the left found Samb at the far post who despatched the ball home.

Gżira's fourth on the hour mark was a mixture of techinque and brue strength by Kone. Cohen flicked on to free the striker from the Ivory Coast, who strugged off Marco Botta's tackled and remained on his feet to hit the ball behind the halpless Briffa.

It seemed inevitable that Gżira would score again, and five minutes later they were awarded a penalty after Botta floored Cohen in the box as Samb bundled the ball home from the spot kick.

That was Gżira's 11th goal in two games and their 19th in their last five league matches. Tarxien will be glad to see the back of them for a few months, while Sirens and Senglea, who face the Maroons in the next few weeks, will be praying for damage limitation.

Amadou Samb of Gżira United was named BOV Player of the match.