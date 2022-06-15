Gżira United could be facing familiar opposition should they progress from the first qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, while Floriana and Ħamrun Spartans will be heading to Eastern Europe as the draw of the second qualifying round was held on Wednesday.

Gżira United, who on Tuesday were drawn to face Andorra side Atletic Club D’Escaldes, are on collision course with Serbian side Radnicki.

No doubt, the Maltese outfit have a tough task on their hands should they proceed to the second qualifying round as they have first-hand experience of the strength of Radnicki.

In fact, the Maroons have already faced the Serbian side in the Europa League qualifiers in season 2018-19 and on that occasion Radnicki proved to be too strong for the Maltese side as they strolled through to the next round after recording 4-0 and 1-0 wins to complete a 5-0 aggregate success.

