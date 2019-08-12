GŻIRA UNITED 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 0

Gżira United were frustrated by a resilient Ħamrun Spartans side as the Maroons could not go beyond a goalless draw at the National Stadium.

The Maroons will surely feel hard-done by the final outcome as they dominated play for much of the match but could not find a way past the gutsy Spartans, who were inspired by the indefatigable performances of their central defensive pairing of Orestis Nikolopoulos and Mattia Cinquini and midfield dynamos Triston Caruana and Nicola Leone.

Gżira created several scoring opportunies but were too careless in front of goal and in the end had to settle for a point.

Gżira coach Giovanni Tedesco, in his first meeting with his former employers, kept faith with the core of player that featured in the Europa League qualifiers with Amadou Samb leading the forward line alongside Hamed Kone and Jefferson. Nikolai Muscat was handed a starting berth at the expense of Juan Corbalan who had to settle for a place on the bench.

Manuele Blasi, on his competitive debut for the Spartans, named five end-of-season signings in his starting XI as Clayton Failla, Nicola Leone, Soufiane Lagzir, Jorge Ailton Soares and Mattia Cinquini were all handed their debut. Matthew Gauci and Andre Scicluna missed out due to injury.

As expected it was Gżira who made all the running for much of the opening 45 minutes with the Spartans happy to soak up the pressure and try and catch their opponents with quick forays through their speedy wingers Lagzir and Soares.

Gżira almost took first blood after only eight minutes of play when Jefferson latched to an inviting ball inside the area and his thumping drive was save in two attempts by Manuel Bartolo.

The Spartans were frustrating their Maroons with their defensive organisation and Gżira only managed to threaten with a shot from the distance from Andrew Cohen that Bartolo easily collected.

Ħamrun ednured a scare midway through the first half when Bartolo misjudged Cohen’s inswinger with the ball falling to Kone who fired wide.

The Spartans continued to struggle to make any forays in the Gżira half and Jefferson came close again on 37 minutes but he headed over from Cohen’s cross.

Gżira’s best chance of the half came in stoppage time when Samb was put clear by Cohen but was denied by Bartolo. The Senegalese recovered the ball and found the unmarked Jefferson who saw his header cleared over by Orestis Nikolopoulos and Cinquini.

The match maintained the same script of the first half with Gżira bossing proceedings and the Spartans trying to break with quick forays with scant success.

Gżira were stepping up the pressure and first Cohen sped through but his cross-shot beat Bartolo but found no takers and then Kone’s curler was touched away by the Ħamrun custodian to a corner.

The woodwork denied Gżira an opener on 68 minutes when Samb bamboozled Nikolopoulos but his low drive came off the upright.

Gżira continued to pile up the pressure but to no avail.

Instead it was the Spartans who almost grabbed the winner late on.

Five minutes from time, the Spartans were awarded a free-kick and Failla’s thumping drive finished just over.

Jefferson of Gżira United was named BOV Player of the Match.