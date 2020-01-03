Gżira United have stepped up their transfer dealings this month as they opened negotiations with Ħamrun Spartans over the signing of midfielder Marco Criaco.

The Italian midfielder has made it clear that he is keen to part ways with the Spartans this month and the Spartans top brass are ready to let the player seek pastures new.

Giovanni Tedesco, the Gżira United coach, is an admirer of Criaco having been in charge of the player during his time at Ħamrun Spartans last season and has given his nod to the Maroons committee to make a move for the player.

Criaco is the latest Ħamrun player to fall on the radar of Gżira United.

The Maroons have already signed striker Ryan Darmanin on a deal until the end of the season and are also closing in on bringing in French forward Wilfried Domoraud to fill the void left by Brazilian striker Jefferson who is moving to Kuwait Sporting Club.

Meanwhile, Brazilian defender Fernando Barbosa is set to remain with Gżira United after he turned down an offer to join a club from Indonesia.