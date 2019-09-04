Gżira has been turned into a “glorified urban traffic island” by the Planning Authority and Transport Malta and needs high-quality intervention if its character is to be saved, the Democratic Party said on Saturday.

“Its stretch of shoreline and walkways at The Strand have been engulfed by commercial interests and food courts leaving little space for pedestrians. To add insult to injury, Manoel Island has capriciously been given for the development of medium sized high development, whose floor area is to be further increased by reclaiming part of the Gzira creek and the remaining shoreline is going to be overtaken by a private lido and the huge Manoel Island Bridge,” said MP Godfrey Farrugia.

Dr Farrugia also highlighted government plans to “barter” parts of Ġnien il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa with third parties for private projects.

“Gżira’s fuel station is to be re-allocated to this stretch of greenery and a proposed Capitanerie is to be built up in this public open space,” he said.

Piecemeal developments continued to eat away at Gżira’s character, the PD said.

The party called for a holistic Social Impact Assessment for the town and “high quality Government interventions, as dictated by MIDI‘s architects Foster & Partners”.

On Friday, a group of boat owners managed to temporarily freeze Transport Malta plans to wrap up a privatisation deal for the Gżira yacht marina.

The boat owners, who stand to lose their berths if the deal goes through, obtained a warrant of prohibitory injunction in the courts.The 25-year concession Transport Malta has negotiated will cover 25,000 square metres, including a capitanerie in the garden and berthing along the quay.