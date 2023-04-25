Gżira United will be bidding to end a 50-year wait and reach the Izibet FA Trophy final for the first time after 50 years when they face Marsalokk in the opening semi-final at the National Stadium (kick-off: 7pm).

The Maroons head into the match in high spirits after they sealed third place in the BOV Premier League last weekend by crushing Żebbuġ Rangers 4-0 – a win which assures them of qualification to European football next summer.

However, on Tuesday, Gżira will look to attain something bigger as they bid to reach the FA Trophy final for only the second time in their club history as they bid to win the competition for the second time in their history.

Fifty years have passed since Gżira United beat Birkirkara in a replay to lift the trophy in 1970 and Darren Abdilla said that it’s about time that his team finally reaches the competition final.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...