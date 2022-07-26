A Labour councillor has filed a judicial protest against Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manché, accusing him of breaking the law by failing to answer his questions about the council’s work.

Alexander Calleja Zammit, who hails from the same party as Borg Manché, accused the mayor of reneging on his legal duty to reply to his questions. He said in the judicial protest that, despite flagging the “illegal behaviour” to the mayor, his questions remained unanswered.

Contacted by Times of Malta, Calleja Zammit said he has three questions for Borg Manché about the purchase of camera equipment by the council, the council’s plans for the elderly in the area and the mayor’s role as editor of a new council magazine.

Calleja Zammit said he suggested to the mayor that, for the sake of good governance, the editorial content of the publicly-funded magazine should be decided by a sub-committee represented by both political parties on the council rather than by Borg Manché alone.

By way of reply, Calleja Zammit said Borg Manché accused him of not having the necessary qualifications to speak about good governance.

“This was never a big issue but when you refuse to reply, it turns into an issue. The molehill turned into a mountain because of his refusal to reply.

When you refuse to reply, it turns into an issue

“I have nothing against him, I support his work, but I cannot tolerate him not answering questions. The law is there for everyone, he is not above the law,” Calleja Zammit said.

He said that, after filing the judicial protest against Borg Manché and the council’s executive earlier this month, he has since been promised replies to his questions during the council’s next meeting on Thursday.

Contacted for his views on the dispute, the Gżira mayor insisted he will seek a full right of reply after he sees the published article. Under Maltese media law, a right of reply allows individuals the possibility to correct or clarify information they feel has been misrepresented in a publication.