Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manche has refused to withdraw his claims over Gżira United’s stance over the proposed Manoel Island Stadium and reiterated that club president Sharlon Pace was not interested in the project.

Borg Manche said that he confirms all he said on the issue and that club president had told him that he was ready to resign if the Manoel Island Ground project was done.

