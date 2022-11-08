Gżira United suffered an injury blow on Monday following the news that midfielder Jackson Mendoza is set to be ruled out for four months due to a foot injury.

The Brazilian midfielder has been battling to recover full fitness after suffering a fifth metatarsal injury last February.

This week, Mendoza travelled to Italy with Gżira United Team Manager Marlon Galea for a medical visit with Professor Andrea Ferretti. From the tests carried out it emerged that the player needs a second surgery that will rule him out for another four months.

“Yesterday our player Jackson Mendoza went to Rome for a medical visit by Prof. Andrea Ferretti. He was accompanied by the Club Team Manager Marlon Galea,” the club said in a statement.

Click here for full story