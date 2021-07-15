Gżira United coach Darren Abdilla has told his players that they need to step up their game by several notches if they are to overcome the challenge of Andorran side Sant Julia and progress to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

The Maroons need a win over the Andorran side in the second leg of the first qualifying round tie at the Centenary Stadium tonight (kick-off: 8pm) following last week’s stalemate in La Vella.

However, it will be far from a straightforward task for Abdilla’s men who last week produced an opaque showing against Sant Julia and can feel lucky to leave the pitch with a goalless draw after the home side missed a series of scoring chances.

