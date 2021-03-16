Padel courts in Gżira were discovered Monday to have remained open for use despite the latest COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the government on Thursday.

The courts, operated by IK Padel Malta who are said to have been cautioned by police but never fined, have eventually been given approval from local authorities to remain open sources told The Times of Malta on Monday.

This issue comes in contrast to Thursday’s statement by Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci which implies that no organised sports activity can take place unless it involves a person who is doing it on their own initiative and not together with others.

