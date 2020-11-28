Steve Borg missed a stoppage time penalty as Sta Lucia earned a valuable point after emerging from a poor start to deny Gżira United top spot in the Premier League standings.

This was a tale of two penalties and a power cut which interrupted the match for 50 minutes. To their credit. Gżira regrouped after going 2-1 down but for the umpteenth time this season, only shone in flashes and were ultimately undone by a poor first-half showing.

