Steve Borg missed a stoppage time penalty  as Sta Lucia earned a valuable point after emerging from a poor start to deny Gżira United top spot in the Premier League standings.

This was a tale of two penalties and a power cut  which interrupted the match for 50 minutes. To their credit. Gżira regrouped after going 2-1 down but for the umpteenth time this season, only shone in flashes and were ultimately undone by a poor first-half showing.

 

