Gżira United returned to winning ways as they defeated Gudja United by the odd goal in five – win that enables the Maroons to steer away from the relegation zone after disappointing in recent outings.
On the other hand, Gudja’s performance was quite encouraging, but this was not enough to avoid a fifth consecutive defeat to stay second from bottom.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us