Works in Gżira that involved the dumping of sludge on the roof of a reservoir were related to the National Flood Relief Project, the Environment and Resources Authority said on Thursday.

In a statement the authority said its enforcement officers went on site to investigate the incident once it was informed of the ongoing works.

It transpired that the works were related to the NFRP, where part of the tunnel was blocked due to a mechanical malfunction.

Officers on site confirmed the material was sedimented debris and no foul smell was detected, ERA said.

As a result of the malfunction the sediment had to be taken out of the tunnels by means of dump bucket loaders.

The material is being temporarily stored on site until it drains from water, ERA said, adding it will continue monitoring the situation.