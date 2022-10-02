Gżira United broke little sweat to overcome Pieta’ Hotspurs and stay closer to the leading teams in the Premier League.

The Maroons recorded a 4-0 victory over the newly-promoted side to remain four points behind Birkirkara and Ħamrun Spartans who have a perfect record after the opening five games of the league.

Jefferson drew the first blood early in the first half before two second-half goals including a brace from Maxuell handed Gżira the three points.

Pieta’, on their part, have found the going tough in the Maltese top-flight so far as they are still searching for their first points in this campaign.

