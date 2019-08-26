STA LUCIA 0

GŻIRA UNITED 0

Gżira United fired blanks for a second successive match as they were left frustrated by an excellent Sta Lucia side who showed that their stunning 3-2 win over champions Valletta on the opening day was no fluke.

The Maroons took control of the match for long stretches but looked short of ideas for much of the opening hour. Instead it was Sta Lucia who created the better chances but were denied by some excellent interventions from Gżira goalkeeper Justin Haber.

The dismissal of Jacob Walker midway through the second half inevitably swung the balance in Gżira’s favour but the Maroons’ forwards failed to capitalise on the numerous chances created and were forced to settle for another point.

Gżira coach Giovanni Tedesco made two changes from the team that drew against Ħamrun Spartans last week as Sacha Borg started ahead of Zachary Scerri while Martin Davis was handed his debut at the expense of Andrew Cohen.

Sta Lucia, on the other hand, injected fresh blood in their starting XI as Kevin Correia, Maycon, Omar Elouni and Camilo Escobar were all handed a starting berth at the expense of Farid Zuniga, Diego Mosquera, Rei Tachikawa and Daniel Agius.

As expected it was Gżira who made all the early running with Sta Lucia happy to soak up the pressure and try and hit their opponents with quick counter-attacks.

The first scoring opportunity of the match arrived on 22 minutes when Davis served Jefferson who embarked on a surging run that took him past two defenders but his shot was too central to trouble Ryan Caruana, in the Sta Lucia goal.

The Saints responded on 26 minutes through a free-kick taken by Wilkerson that saw Justin Haber easily blocking the ball.

Sta Lucia had an even better chance four minutes later when Ante Rosero fed Maycon who burst into the area and his shot was somehow kept out by Haber.

Haber was lucky not to be sanctioned on 32 minutes when the Gżira goalkeeper appeared to handle the ball outside the area after a backpass from Barbosa but none of the officials spotted the infringement.

The Maroons cusitodian came to his team’s rescue on 40 minutes when Maycon sped past Soares and fed the unmarked Ante Rosero who was denied by the onrushing Haber.

Just before the break Amadou Samb connected to Hamed Kone’s free-kick but his downward header finished off target.

On the restart, Tedesco withdrew the disappointing Samb and Kone and roped in Cohen and Scerri as he looked to give more solidity to his team.

The Maroons started strongly and three minutes from restart Davis burst through the Saints area but fired wide.

Cohen had the ball into the Sta Lucija net on the hour when his free-kick from an angled position beat Caruana but the referee annulled the ‘goal’ for offside.

At the other end Ante Rosero sped into the area and his low shot hit the upright.

Sta Lucia suffered a blow on 74 minutes when Walker was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Cohen should have won it for Gżira on 80 minutes when the veteran midfielder latched to Davis’ cross but he incredibly fired wide with only Caruana to beat.

While three minutes later it was Davis who found himself in ample space and fired wide.

In stoppage time, Haber saved Gżira with a one-handes save on Gabriel Mentz’s curler as the Maroons’ pursuit for a first win continued.

Sta Lucia's Kevin Ante Rosero was voted as the BOV Player of the Match.