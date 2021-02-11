Gżira United rounded off a positive day in emphatic fashion as they routed Mqabba to book a place in the next round of the FA Trophy.

The first positive news of the day for Gżira came off the field when their title challenge received a big boost yesterday as the MFA Protests Board ruled that Gudja’s Sergio Cruz was ineligible to play as he had already turned out for three clubs this season.

Tonight they underlined their credentials with a devastating attacking display.

Darren Abdilla made three changes but still fielded a strong side as the XI did not feature Gżira’s winter signings – Maxuell Maia and Steve Pisani.

Bahrudin Atajic was again in the starting formation to lead the line in a 4-3-3 formation kick-started matters after three minutes with a perfect right-foot half-volley from Dexter Xuereb’s cross, finishing off a first flowing move for Gżira.

There was little respite for Mqabba as Ricardo Correa on the sprint brought Steve Borg’s ball over the top down first time, and then dinked past keeper Jonathan Grech with a low drive. It was an exquisite strike and the Uruguayan’s moment of brilliance continued. In the eighth minute, Gabriel Bohrer completely unmarked head home Correa’s pin-point cross from a corner.

