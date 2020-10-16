GŻIRA UNITED 6

Samb 9, 43

Kone 17; Correa 19

Jefferson 66

MOSTA 1

Yokochi 11

Gżira United proved too strong for a depleted Mosta side as the Maroons picked their second successive league victory.

Mosta came into the match already with a mountain climb after losing ten first-team players who were serving a mandatory COVID-19 quarantine and Gżira made sure they took full advantage of their opponents troubles with a clinical attacking display.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta