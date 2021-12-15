Steve Borg’s move to Premier League champions Ħamrun Spartans has moved a step closer after Gżira United announced on Wednesday that they had accepted the player’s request to move to another club during the January transfer window.

On Tuesday, reports in Maltese media had said that Ħamrun Spartans were discussing the possibility of signing the veteran Malta international defender but had yet to approach Gżira United with an offer.

However, the transfer took a decisive twist on Wednesday took a new twist when Gżira United all but bid farewell to the experienced defender.

