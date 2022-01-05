Gżira United have announced their second signing of the January transfer window when they reached a deal to sign left-back Antonio Pavic.

The Maroons have been working hard in the past few weeks to try and bolster their squad ahead of the Premier League restart as they look to put themselves back in contention for a place in the Championship Pool.

Gżira United said that they held talks with the Croatian left-back in the past few days and a deal was struck which will see the 27-year-old don the Maroons colours until the end of the season.

