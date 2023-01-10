Gżira United have an agreement in place to sign Fgura United’s attacking midfielder Ewertton for next season.

The Maroons are looking to strengthen a number of positions during the January transfer window as they seek to step up their push for a place in the UEFA club competitions this summer.

Last weekend, Gżira United dropped two precious points in a 1-1 draw with Gudja United, which left the club in second place, 11 points behind leaders Ħamrun Spartans.

However, with the race for European spots hotting up, with eight teams battling for two spots, the Maroons are looking to add more quality to their squad.

Ewertton’s contract with Fgura United expires at the end of the season and according to FIFA rules the Maroons could have opened talks with the 25-year-old.

