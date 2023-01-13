Gżira United have an agreement in place to sign Brazilian winger Lucas Macula this summer.

The Brazilian winger attracted the interest of the Premier League club after he impressed with Challenge League side Marsa earlier this season.

The 22-year-old joined Marsa at the start of the season and lit up Malta’s second-tier with his fine performances, collecting 15 appearances and scoring 11 goals.

The Maroons opened talks with the player and an agreement was reached that has seen Macula agree to a three-year contract and join Gżira United this summer.

