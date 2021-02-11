Gżira United successfully overturned the result of their Premier League match against Gudja United following a complaint lodged to the Malta FA Protest Board.
The Maroons were held to a 1-1 draw by Gudja United in a Premier League match last week.
However, Gżira United presented a protest to the local governing body as they contended that Brazilian striker Sergio Cruz, who came on as a late substitute, was ineligible to play in the match.
