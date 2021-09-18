VALLETTA 0

GŻIRA UNITED 2

Guarnone 39og, Espindola 76

VALLETTA

A. Guarnone-5.5, R. Camilleri-5.5, T. Caruana-5.5, J. Arthur-6, M. Sansone-5.5, E. Pena Beltre, I. Curjuric-6 (73 K. Tulimieri), I. Micallef-5 (46 S. Dimech-6), E. Sala-6.5, C. Prado-5.5 (73 L. Campos), M. Fontanella-5.5.

GŻIRA UNITED

A. Curmi-5.5, G. Bohrer Mentz-6, S. Borg-6, N. Muscat-6, S. Pisani-6, M. Davis-5.5 (84 C. Gauci), N. Portelli-5.5, M. Maia-5.5 (67 Y. Messias), T. Espindola-6, J. De Assis-6.5 (89 E. Mbong), J. Mendoza-6.5 (89’ L. Tabone).

Referee: Ishmael Barbara

Yellow cards: R. Camilleri, J. Mendoza, S. Pisani, A. Guarnone

Red card: Pena Beltre (V) 65.

BOV Player of the Match: Jefferson de Assis (Gżira)

After earning just two points from the first three matches, Gżira United registered their first win as they beat Valletta 2-0.

Gżira were a better side throughout the first half, taking the lead, and although the Citizens improved after the break, the dismissal of Enmy Pena Beltre killed any hopes of notching the equaliser.

For Valletta, this was the second successive defeat after the 0-3 defeat to rivals Floriana.

Valletta coach Toze Mendes made three changes to the team which lost to Floriana as Michele Sansone replaced the suspended Christian Gauci while Eslit Sala and Isaiah Micallef were preferred to Joseph Zerafa and Lucas Ribeiro Campos.

