GUDJA UNITED 1

Cremona 70

GŻIRA UNITED 2

Kolega 28, Jefferson 38

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit-5, M. Muchardi-7, J. Friggieri-6 (69 N. Micallef), R. Soares-5, J. Arthur-6, G. Mensah-5 (61 L. Cremona-7), N. Tabone-6, J. Bolanos-5, N. Dzalamidze-5 (46 A. Selemani-5), G. Nikabadze-5, M. Dias-5 (85 T. Nagamatsu).

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov-6.5, G. Bohrer-6, M. Cosic-6.5, L. Tabone-5, N. Muscat-7, S. Pisani-6 (76 JP Attard), Z. Scerri-7, T. Kolega-6, C. Gauci-6 (89 H. Kabar), N. Portelli-6.5, Jeffereson-7.5.

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri.

Yellow cards: Muchardi, Nikabadze, Portelli.

BOV player of the match: Jefferson da Assis (Gżira United).

Gżira United boosted their aspirations for a Championship Pool berth after they edged Gudja 2-1 at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

The Maroons looked set for a comfortable afternoon when they surged into a two-goal lead in the opening period.

But a goal from Gudja, 20 minutes from time, pierced their confidence mood and the spectre of another comeback from their opponents loomed large. This time, however, Darren Abdilla’s side escaped unscathed.

Before the match, both sets of players unfurled a banner to express their solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Both captains wore armbands with the colours of Ukraine.

Gżira United coach Darren Abdilla opted for a three-man defence with Marko Cosic, Gabriel Bohrer and Luke Tabone forming the Maroons’ backline.

The absence through long-term injury of Jackson Mendoza necessitated some tactical changes as Abdilla presented a 3-4-3 formation with Steven Pisani and Nikolai Muscat forming a central hog behind Clive Gauci who played in the hole.

